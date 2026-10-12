‘Keep inspiring the next generation’: Bandon AC salutes trailblazing Olympian Phil Healy at special recognition night

PHIL Healy may have hung up her spikes, but her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come – that was the message from Bandon AC chairman Adrian O’Flynn as the club saluted its greatest-ever athlete.

In June, two-time Olympian Healy retired from athletics, having hit heights no athlete from West Cork had ever reached before.

A European medallist and one of Ireland’s greatest ever sprinters, the Ballineen speedster enjoyed an incredible career at the highest level.

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Recently, her home club Bandon AC, where it all started, rolled out the red carpet at Copper Grove in Bandon to say thanks to its trailblazer.

‘We are here for two reasons: to mark a career, and to mark a retirement. And what a career it has been,’ O’Flynn said.

‘From Bandon AC to the world stage, Phil has worn the green vest with distinction for over a decade. An Olympian in Tokyo and Paris. A European finalist. An Irish record holder over 100m, 200m and indoors over 400m. The fastest Irish woman in history.

‘But for those of us in athletics in Bandon and Cork, she has been much more than times on a clock. She has been the standard bearer, the athlete our juveniles looked up to on the start line. The proof that a girl from Ballineen can line up against the best in Europe and the world and not just belong there, but compete.’

On the night, video messages from household names in Irish athletics like Sarah Lavin, Ciara Mageean, Thomas Barr and David Gillick were played, all acknowledging the legacy that Healy leaves behind.

Her journey with athletics started with Bandon Athletic Club and those formative years were crucial in helping to mould the athlete she would become.

Representing Ireland for 14 consecutive years, Healy competed in Olympic relay finals at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, won a European 4x400m relay silver in 2024, raced to 17 national titles and held the national 200m and 100m records in a trailblazing career.

Healy is proof that athletes from West Cork can set the pace at the highest level.

‘I think we all feel very proud to have shared even a small part of that journey with you,’ Adrian O’Flynn said.

‘Your career statistics will live in the record books, but your legacy will live on this track, in this club, and in every young girl who now believes that she can be the fastest.

‘Phil, athletics never truly leaves you. You may be retired from competitive sprinting, but we know you will never be far from the sport. Whatever comes next – coaching, mentoring, your career outside sport – we wish you every success, health and happiness.

‘We ask you to please keep inspiring the next generation, just as you have inspired this one.’

Also, Bandon Athletic Club is on a fundraising drive for the next phase of its impressive development. Earlier this year the club officially opened its new 400m all-weather track, and now it hopes to raise funds to build a new indoor training facility.

‘€2.8 million in funding has been announced for the project. However, this remains subject to donor approval and, critically, to the club having the required level of self-funding in place within a very short timeframe,’ Bandon AC explained, as it launched its fundraiser.

‘For €100, you can buy a brick and become part of the next chapter in Bandon AC’s story. Your contribution will help bring this facility to life, and every brick purchased will receive permanent acknowledgement in the new building.’

Check out Bandon AC’s social media channels for more details.