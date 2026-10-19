West Cork League squad announced for 2026/27 FAI Oscar Traynor Cup campaign

THE West Cork League has announced their squad for the 2026/27 FAI Oscar Traynor Cup.

The management team of manager Don Hurley and coach Kevin Murray has selected an initial training panel of 34 players drawn from eight West Cork League clubs. This panel has been assembled for the opening stages of the Oscar Traynor Cup campaign.

The official matchday squad will be reduced to 18 players prior to the fixture.

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West Cork begin their campaign against Cork Business League this Tuesday at Canon Crowley Park in Drinagh, 8pm kick-off.

The initial training panel includes:

Ardfield: George Cannon.

Bay Rovers: Daniel Andrews, Ryan O'Boy, Brian O'Sullivan Connell, Paddy Cronin.

Bunratty United: Shane Bowen, Conor Brosnan, Mark Brosnan.

Castlelack: Jack Healy, Brian Lordan, Sean Platt.

Clonakilty AFC: Odhran Bancroft, Chris Collins, Joe Edmead, Rueben Henry, Conor McKahey, James O'Donovan.

Drinagh Rangers: JJ Collins, Cillian Fitzpatrick, Michael Hennigan, Shane Kingston, Daniel McCarthy, Robbie McQueen, Tom McQueen.

Dunmanway Town: Eoin Buckley, Jamie Dullea, Keith McCarthy, Oran McCarthy, Ciaran Nangle, Sean Murphy, Conor Vassallo.

Togher Celtic: Donnacha Collins, Cathal Daly, Ciarán Murray.