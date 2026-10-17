Rocco O’Reilly-Bermueller's winner fires Drinagh Rangers to U14 Premier Division glory

DRINAGH Rangers have won the 2026 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls U14 Schoolboys Premier Division title.

The Canon Crowley Park club saw off the challenges of Dunmanway Town and Castlelack to finish top of the table.

A local derby away to Dunmanway represented Rangers’ second-last league fixture. First-placed Drinagh were one point ahead of their rivals at kick-off and knew victory would seal the title.

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What followed was an evenly-fought encounter in which only one of numerous chances was converted. Rocco O’Reilly-Bermueller had the distinction of netting Drinagh’s winner in a narrow 1-0 success to confirm Rangers as U14 Schoolboys Premier champions.

Drinagh Rangers U14: M Young, C O’Sullivan, C Collins, J O’Donovan (captain), J Collins, R O’Reilly-Bermueller, K O’Donovan, P Kingston, C Ryan Daly, L Crosby Osagie, R Hurley, T O’Donovan, R Hicks.

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Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Premier, Ardfield and Castlelack played out an eight-goal thriller at the Showgrounds. Jake Montgomery (2) and Micheál Hayes scored for the hosts but Liam Verling (2), Tiernan Crewe, Noah Collins and Jack O’Callaghan strikes sealed a 5-3 Castlelack win.

Into the U14 Schoolboys Championship, Bunratty United travelled to Ballyvourney and defeated Sullane 6-1. Donagh Griffin (2), Seamus Milligan and TJ Barry were among the goals for United. Conor Kelleher was on target for the home team.

Bunratty were quickly back in action, hosting Riverside Athletic in Town Park and winning 4-3. TJ Barry (2), Dylan McCarthy and Joey Bennett scored for the winners with Eli De La Vega Zabala scoring twice for Athletic.

Bay Rovers and Skibbereen Celtic’s U14 League One encounter ended 3-0 to the home side in Kealkill. Charlie Clifford, Tadhg Harrington and Rowan Geraghty netted Bay’s goals.

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There was no shortage of goals in the U15 Schoolboys Premier League.

Togher Celtic recorded their first league win of the campaign at home to Skibbereen Dynamos. Jack Buttimer (2) and Liam Murray found the net in Celtic’s 3-1 victory over a Skibbereen side that had Yevhenii Dubyk on target.

In the same division, Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty AFC played out a pulsating 4-4 draw in Canon Crowley Park. Charlie Ryan Daly (2) and Rory Hurley (2) netted Drinagh’s goals. Clonakilty’s goals were provided by Aidan Whooley, George Baker, Finbarr O’Mahony and Eduardo Pinati.

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This weekend sees West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League clubs returning to Subway SFAI National Schoolboys Cup action, as well as the opening rounds of the SFAI National Schoolboys Trophy.

At the U12 age-grade, Drinagh Rangers host Youghal United, Ardfield welcome Mallow United, Riverside Athletic entertain Rockmount and Castlelack travel to Mogeely in round two of the National Cup.

The Meadows is the venue for Dunmanway Town’s U13 Schoolboys National Cup second-round clash with Bandon. Three other WCSSL teams have been drawn away from home – Lyre Rovers go to Crosshaven, Skibbereen are away to Lakewood Athletic and Drinagh Rangers at Carrigaline.

Skibbereen and Rockmount is the U14 National Schoolboys Cup’s standout second-round tie. In the same competition, Castlelack are at home to Youghal, Bay Rovers are away to Midleton, Lyre Rovers at Watergrasshill and Clonakilty AFC at St Mary’s.

Clonakilty AFC hope home advantage helps their cause against Castleview in the U15 National Schoolboys Cup. Elsewhere, Lyre Rovers host Midleton A, Drinagh Rangers welcome Ringmahon Rangers and Skibbereen visit Carrigaline.

Finally, in the U16 National Schoolboys Cup, Castlelack entertain Lakewood Athletic A while Skibbereen travel to Lakewood’s other entrant and Avondale visit Lyre Rovers. As with their U15s, Clonakilty will also take on Castleview in the U16 age-grade competition’s second round.