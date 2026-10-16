West Cork League is excited to return to the Oscar Traynor Cup stage

DON Hurley is not surprised there has been such a great response to the news that the West Cork League is making its return to the Oscar Traynor Cup.

After an absence of eight seasons, West Cork will again line out in the popular inter-league competition.

For local players, it’s a great opportunity to compete at a higher level and showcase the talent within the West Cork League.

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‘The response has been excellent,’ the Drinagh Rangers clubman says.

‘We have a squad of 31 that will be cut down before the first game next week, and we’ve players from eight clubs across the Premier and Championship divisions.

‘We’ve had a huge interest, for a number of reasons. The players want to play in this competition and they want to challenge themselves.

‘A lot of local teams, in the last few years, have done well in the Munster Junior Cup and FAI Junior Cup, winning games against opposition from outside our league, so it’s another opportunity for the players in West Cork to showcase their talent.

‘Also in the last few years, we’ve had a lot of success at underage, in terms of the Kennedy Cup and the West Cork Academy. That’s developing players too, to come forward to the West Cork League, and that has generated a further interest in football in West Cork.’

The West Cork League last competed in the Oscar Traynor Cup in the 2017/18 season. But there was a desire among players to resurrect the West Cork League team.

‘The interest was strong among the players in the league, they wanted to get a West Cork League team back up and running,’ Hurley says.

‘Since we haven’t been in it in a while, there aren’t too many players who have played in it before.

‘The plan is to see how we go this season and hopefully build on it.’

West Cork have been drawn in a group with the Cork Business League and Munster Senior League. It’s home advantage for the West Cork League in their opener, against Cork Business League in Drinagh on Tuesday night. The away game against Munster Senior League could take place in Ballinhassig in November.

With Kevin Murray from Dunmanway Town coming on board as a coach with Hurley, they’ve spread the net wide in their search for players.

From Clonakilty AFC, the likes of Chris Collins, Reuben Henry and Conor McKahey are involved. The McQueen brothers, Robbie and Tom, are two of the Drinagh Rangers’ representatives. Others like Ciarán Murray and Cathal Daly from Togher Celtic are expected to be involved, as well as Conor Brosnan from Bunratty United, and players from Dunmanway Town like Keith McCarthy and Sean Murphy.

‘We’ve players involved in training from Bay Rovers and from Castlelack, who’ve been going very well in the Championship this year,’ Hurley adds.

Preparations are going well and, for Hurley, one of the challenges is to get the West Cork League team playing cohesively, given it’s drawing players from up to eight different clubs.

‘It’s hard to gel a team together at short notice, in that we’ll have had a couple of training sessions and two friendlies before we play the first game,’ Hurley says.

‘You’re trying to gel the centre-half partnership and the centre-midfield partnership, and this is obviously different to playing with your club when you’re training and playing with the same players all the time.

‘But we have some serious talent in the squad, and it’s about trying to make the best of the talent and see how we get on with it.

‘Expectations will be low in the first year because it does take time for a representative team to get to know each other. But getting back on the pitch as the West Cork League is a huge first step.’