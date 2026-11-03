West Cork couple marry on set of US show in front of live audience

A West Cork couple have gotten married on the set of a well-known American television show, becoming the first couple to ever do so.

Hailing from Bantry, Brendan Hayes and Amanda Murnane travelled to Los Angeles to tie the knot, with Amanda expecting a simple civil service to make it official. However, Brendan had contacted The Jennifer Hudson Show in August to plan a surprise.

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At first, all he asked was if his bride-to-be could have her makeup and hair done by the crew for their wedding day. Soon the plan evolved into a full-blown wedding on the set of the show, with Jennifer Hudson herself officiating the ceremony.

Amanda entered Warner Bros. Studios under the impression the couple had secured VIP seats for the show with a complimentary photoshoot included. Instead the pair, who have been together for 27 years, ended up getting married in front of a live audience with family and friends in the crowd, with more watching online.

The couple have three children together and had been hoping to get married for some time, but revealed that life had always found a way to interrupt their plans. Brendan shared that it was special and intimate even with the cameras, saying that for a moment it felt like it was just the two of them up there. The surprise wedding is being shown today, November 3, on The Jennifer Hudson Show.