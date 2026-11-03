UN council ‘27 election

IRELAND has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2027.

The election took place at UN headquarters in New York.

The council, made up of 47 states elected by the General Assembly, is the UN’s principal intergovernmental body for promoting and protecting human rights.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee, (FG) thanked UN member states for their “overwhelming support” for Ireland’s candidacy, saying the result reflected the country’s commitment to human rights, multi-lateral cooperation and international law.

Ireland will take its seat “at a difficult time,” she said, citing devastating conflicts and widespread human rights violations. She said international law and the multilateral system were under “unprecedented pressure”.

“Protecting and defending human rights and the international legal order are core pillars of Ireland’s foreign policy,” she said.

Ireland has identified five priorities for its council membership: supporting civil society and human rights defenders, as well as advancing women’s rights and gender equality

. Other focus areas are defending the rights of LGBTIQ+ people, renewing attention to the right to adequate food and focusing on the rights of people with disabilities in conflict.

Minister McEntee said Ireland would use its influence to promote the universal application of international human rights law and “stand up for the most vulnerable and marginalised”.

Ireland previously served on the council from 2013 to 2015 and has participated in its work since it was established.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.