Man living in van drove to airport with no insurance

A MAN who had been living in his van took the chance to drop his son to Cork Airport when he was stopped by gardaí for driving without insurance.

Brendan Mahe pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to driving without insurance. The court heard that Gda Cormac Dineen stopped Mr Mahe at 12.4am on December 23 last

“He was residing in the car at the time but he did get his documents in order afterwards,” said Sgt Mulcahy.

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Judge John King was told that the defendant has six previous convictions including one for no insurance dating back to 2018.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client was living in Kinsale at the time. His address was given in court as 55 Carrowmanagh, Oughterard, Galway

“His son came to visit him France unexpectedly and he was dropping him back to the airport in the van in which he was living in,” said Mr Taaffe.

“He is a native of Galway and a qualified architect and is about to set up a new business. He had gone through a hard time at the time of the offence.”

Judge King noted that it was Mr Mahe’s second offence for driving without insurance and he had no option but to impose a two-year disqualification. He also convicted and fined him €500 while recognisances in the event of an appeal were fixed at €300.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.