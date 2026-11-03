HSE backs autism centre plans for Dunmanway site

A LONG-AWAITED autism centre for West Cork is moving ahead, the HSE has confirmed.

The community-driven healthcare project has been in the pipeline for years, but the health authority has now signalled support for the centre, located on land donated to CoAction West Cork.

The proposed development in Dunmanway would include two supported-living apartments, a respite house and a day service for people with autism, providing a range of supports within the local community.

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Cork South West Senator Noel O’ Donovan (FG) also welcomed the news, while stressing the project now needed to be prioritised for capital funding.

“This is an important development for Dunmanway and for families across West Cork who need appropriate, community-based supports for people with autism,” said Senator O’Donovan.

“The fact that CoAction and the HSE are now working together to develop the proposal and establish the capital requirement is a positive step.”

But the Senator added the project cannot move forward to delivery without necessary capital funding being secured, with the next stage being critical.

The community has initiated and supported the project in its early stages, including campaigners Jim O’Mahony and Anne Sheehan who have raised thousands of euros for autism supports.

A milestone for the facility was reached in November 2025 when John and Mary McCarthy generously donated a site in Dunmanway for the centre to CoAction West Cork.

At the end of last year, CoAction first submitted a high-level proposal for the centre to the HSE’s Head of Disability Services for Cork and Kerry.

The HSE previously said the project has been planned for a number of years, following engagement between the local community and the then Minister of State for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Anne Rabbitte.

The HSE confirmed that a request for funding for the development was not included in its 2026 Capital Plan. Co-Action subsequently resubmitted the proposal in March 2026.

In July 2026, HSE Management met with CoAction’s CEO and board members to discuss the proposal and gather further information required to develop a business case and establish the associated funding costs.

The HSE’s estates manager then met with CoAction’s facilities manager to further develop the proposal and to get a clearer understanding of the potential capital funding required.

Senator O’Donovan added: “I understand that the HSE is hopeful that funding may become available through capital funding ring-fenced by the Department of Children,

Disability and Equality for specialist community-based disability projects. That funding has not yet been confirmed, so the priority now must be to ensure this proposal is in a position to progress when funding becomes available.”

Co-Action’s Board of Management has also confirmed that funds raised through its annual fundraising tractor run would be allocated towards the planning and design costs of the proposed development, should the HSE be in a position to give assurance about prioritising the project in its 2027/2028 HSE Capital Plan.

Senator O’Donovan said that the proposed service would represent a significant investment in Dunmanway and would provide much-needed local supports, including supported living, respite and day services.

He said he would continue to engage with the HSE and government to seek clarity on the funding position and to ensure “that this important West Cork project remains firmly on the agenda for the 2027/2028 capital planning process.”

Senator O’Donovan has confirmed that the Minister for Disability, Emer Higgins, will be meeting with family members involved with Co Action in the coming weeks where the autism centre is one of the key issues expected to be discussed.