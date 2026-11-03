Ex breached barring order twice court hears

A DISTRICT court judge has instructed a man who breached a barring order twice against his ex-partner that he is not to have any contact directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party.

Judge John King was dealing with the case at Bandon District Court after hearing garda evidence that the man, who cannot legally be identified, had breached a barring order twice against his ex partner.

Gda Darren Cahalane told Judge King that the first incident occurred on October 4 last when the alleged injured party was in a local supermarket when she saw the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said she saw him walking near her and he then grabbed the stroller which their daughter was in. He didn’t say anything to her but seemed angry and he woke their daughter, who started crying,” said Gda Cahalane.

“She said she was frightened of him. The second incident occurred on October 6 when he called to his ex-partner’s home looking for their daughter. She refused to open the door to him and he kept knocking on the door. She opened the door and told him to leave. He left but he sent emails to her later asking was someone in the house with her?”

The court heard that communication between them should only related to their daughter.

Gda Cahalane said the alleged injured party is in fear of him and is afraid of him and gardaí believe that he will be continue to breach the barring order and intimidate her if he is released on bail.

He added that accused has also breached a safety order twice previously.

His solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client has no previous bench warrants for failing to appear in court.

Giving evidence in court the alleged injured party said that she lives in fear of him and has never stopped him having access to their young child. His solicitor said that while the email his client sent to her was “annoying” he maintained that it didn’t put her in fear.

He said his client had been foolish and there has been no repeat of that behaviour since.

“My suggestion is that he should be made report to Bandon Garda Station several times a week so gardaí can keep tabs on him,” said Mr Fleming.

“He’s the author of his own trouble and he just loves his daughter.”

Judge King granted him bail but attached several conditions including that he obey the court barring order issued on September 25; have no contact directly or indirectly by any means with alleged injured party safe via emails in respect of access to their child and welfare issues.

He also directed him not to come within 250 metres of the alleged injured party or her residence and not to involve any third parties in the private affairs of alleged injured party or to comment about her to any third party safe for legal advice.

The man must also sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bandon Garda Station between the hours of 9am and 9pm and furnish his mobile phone number to gardaí.

“If he breaches these you must ring gardaí, they will look for an arrest warrant and he will be arrested,’ said Judge King.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.