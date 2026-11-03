Man accused of sexually assaulting women on bus

AN INDIAN national accused of the sexual assault of two different women on buses on two separate occasions in West Cork has been further remanded in custody to November 5.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at a recent sitting of Bandon District Court, having first appeared at Bantry District Court where bail was refused by Judge Joanne Carroll.

It is alleged that on September 30th last while on a bus between Innishannon and Bandon, he sexually assaulted a female.

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Gardaí also claim that on October 5th last while on bus between Innishannon and Bandon he sexually assaulted a female.

At Bandon District Court Judge John King was informed that directions from the director of public prosecutions are still outstanding in relation to the case.

He was also informed that the accused was denied bail at a previous court sitting and he told him that if he wants to apply for bail he will need to apply to the High Court.

Det Sgt Elaine Scannell told the judge that a file is under way and was seeking a three-week adjournment.

Judge King remanded the accused in custody to appear at Bandon District Court on November 5.

He also certified for a Hindi translator to appear in court on that occasion and granted the accused free legal aid.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.