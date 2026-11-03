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Skibbereen athlete and student wins coveted STEM scholarship

November 3rd, 2026 7:15 AM

By Southern Star Team

Skibbereen athlete and student wins coveted STEM scholarship Image

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A STUDENT from Skibbereen Community School has been recognised as one of Ireland’s brightest young scientific talents after securing a prestigious €24,000 Naughton Foundation Scholarship.

Caoimhe Flannery, who sat her Leaving Cert this year and is now studying  pharmacy at University of Galway, was among 37 exceptional students honoured at an awards ceremony in Trinity College Dublin on Saturday October 17.

Caoimhe was awarded her Naughton Foundation Scholarship at Trinity College’s Business School,  where founding patron Carmel Naughton was joined by Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to present winning students with their awards.

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Afterwards Caoimhe told The Southern Star: “I’m extremely grateful to the Naughton Foundation for awarding me one of their scholarships. It will help me enormously to achieve my potential in both my academic course  and  athletic career. I am also very grateful to all  the staff of Skibbereen Community School for all their help and support, over the years.”

Caoimhe has represented Ireland in cross country, schools track and field and, most recently, the European U20 Track and Field Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2025.

The Naughton Foundation Scholarship Awards nurture Ireland’s next generation of talent by supporting exceptional students as they pursue third-level degrees in engineering, science, technology and mathematics. Through its continued investment in STEM education, the Foundation is helping to shape the future of Irish innovation while strengthening the country’s global reputation for excellence.

Skibbereen Community School  was also award €1,000 towards its science facilities.

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