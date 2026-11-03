Leap man who played central role in ‘straightener’ in which a dad-of-seven was stabbed to death jailed for six years

A WEST Cork man who had a “central role” in arranging a “brutal and violent” fight between two armed groups in a Wicklow playground, during which a father-of-seven was stabbed to death, has been jailed for six years.

By Fiona Magennis

Patrick Fitzpatrick’s barrister told a previous sentencing hearing that this was not a "Traveller feud" but “a matter of alternative dispute resolution” between the two groups.

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The court heard that "loving son and devoted father" William Moorehouse (36) died after sustaining five stab wounds.

Before imposing sentence at the Central Criminal Court, Ms Justice Karen O’Connor said there was “no such thing” as an alternative dispute resolution and there could be no justification for this “brutal and violent” incident.

Noting the incident took place at a playground and close to a community centre where children were attending an event at the time, the judge said members of the public, especially young people, should be safe from this kind of “mob rule”.

Fitzpatrick (34), with an address at Sunset View, Corran, Leap, Co Cork, pleaded guilty that on January 19, 2025, at Ballywaltrim playground on Schools Road in Bray, Co Wicklow, he and other named men used or threatened to use unlawful violence such that would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for his safety or another person's safety.

He also pleaded guilty to an offence on the same date and at the same location that he, while committing or appearing to be about to commit an offence of violent disorder, during the course of a fight, produced a knife in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person.

Fitzpatrick had been accused of the murder of Mr Moorehouse, but that charge was dropped by the State.

Ms Justice O’Connor said the victim, Mr Moorehouse, “tragically died in the course of the violent disorder which occurred”, having sustained stab wounds – one of which proved fatal.

The judge said Fitzpatrick had a “central role” in actively arranging the fight or “so-called straightener”. She described his behaviour as “utterly reprehensible and unacceptable”.

The court previously heard that the deceased was found in an unresponsive state, having sustained stab wounds.

Up to 14 individuals were involved in an organised fight between two groups of men, with the deceased in one group and the defendant in the other.

It followed an incident some days beforehand in which a youth was allegedly attacked by three males.

The "straightener" involved members of two families, with other persons before the courts in relation to this.

The court heard that two groups arrived at the playground on the day in two separate vehicles, with Fitzpatrick driving a jeep containing a group of men with weapons.

Telephone evidence showed that text messages were sent throughout the day organising this "straightener". Among these messages were a reference to a “yoke”, which gardaí believed meant a firearm, and a reference to a “side by side”, which referred to a shotgun.

As the armed confrontation took place, a children’s birthday party was coming to an end at a nearby community centre.

The entire incident lasted around two minutes, during which time Mr Moorehouse sustained five stab wounds. Both groups left after the stabbing, with Fitzpatrick driving the jeep and the other vehicle in pursuit.

Fitzpatrick has 28 previous convictions.

Ms Justice O’Connor set a headline sentence of nine years for violent disorder, before reducing it to six years and nine months. She suspended the final nine months of the sentence for a period of one year.

She set a headline sentence of seven years for producing a knife, before reducing this to four years and six months.

Both sentences are to run concurrently. She backdated the sentence to May 17, 2026 taking into account time Fitzpatrick has already spent in custody.