Sharks and marine conservation in spotlight at Rosscarbery event

The conservation and portrayal of sharks in Irish waters will be among the topics discussed when acclaimed nature filmmaker Ken O'Sullivan brings his latest show to the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery this week.

Ken has been a long-time advocate for the protection of Ireland’s 40 shark species after developing an appreciation for the animals during his more than two decades diving and filming off the coast of West Cork, saying they are “misrepresented” and “misunderstood”.

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In that time Ken has produced more than twenty natural history documentaries for RTÉ, TG4 and BBC, with his North Atlantic series being acquired by BBC and broadcast in over 30 countries. A substantial amount of this footage was obtained off the coast of West Cork, with Courtmacsherry being used as a base of operations during shooting.

“West Cork is the place to go in Ireland for blue sharks, if not Europe,” Ken said, explaining that the environment is fertile and the slightly warmer water temperature suits sharks better than farther up the country.

On top of his own experience, Ken pointed to the prevalence of angling companies in the region as proof of this, adding that “where anglers would go always is West Cork. So, Baltimore, Courtmacsherry, Kinsale.”

The live show, Stories by the Sea, is a mix of film, stories and poetry and it aims to show the beauty of the natural world while also highlighting the challenges facing marine life, a theme explored extensively throughout Ken’s documentaries.

The event takes place in the Celtic Ross Hotel at 8pm on Thursday November 5, and tickets can be purchased here.