LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Players’ silent protest spoke volumes on and off pitch

EDITOR - The Ireland–Israel match left us with one clear positive: Gavin Bazunu stood up and was counted.

That speaks volumes.

So does the final score: Ireland 3, Israel 0.

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But the most defining statement was the team’s silent protest.

By wearing black armbands, the players honoured every single life lost in this conflict, not just those on the Palestinian side.

They backed this up by bowing their heads during Israel's national anthem, refusing to exchange pennants, and rejecting traditional handshakes.

These were profound, powerful gestures.

But, while the players showed immense courage, the FAI leadership emerged from this weekend completely compromised.

Instead of taking administrative responsibility, FAI management cowardly forced the entire burden of this geopolitical decision onto the shoulders of the players.

Worse still, they harassed, harangued, and browbeat the squad right up until match day.

This wasn't leadership—it was a despicable campaign of coercion designed to force a predetermined outcome.

There should never have been a player vote.

True team spirit dictates a simple rule: one for all, and all for one.

The moment one player examined his conscience and refused to play, the entire team should have stood down with him.

Instead, the FAI used deceit and intimidation to fracture that unity.

Shame on them.

This backroom bullying will rightfully go down in the annals of Irish football as one of the darkest, most cowardly episodes in FAI history.

But for the players?

This match will be remembered as a triumph of courage, self-belief, and conscience—resulting in a deeply significant victory both on and off the pitch.

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Clonakilty not so autism friendly for visiting family

EDITOR – We recently returned from our family holiday in West Cork, staying near Clonakilty, attracted to the area by its claim to be autism friendly, and expecting it to be a quiet area.

We were distressed to find that Clonakilty and surrounds are regularly disturbed by noisy, low-flying aircraft, circling and practising manoeuvres.

Low-flying aircraft significantly impact autistic individuals by triggering sensory overload, severe anxiety, and distress due to unexpected loud noises.

Consequently, we were continually agitated, either disturbed by the excessive noise, or anticipating its return.

Could these small planes be restricted to circling and practising manoeuvres over the sea?

Clonakilty would then be far more autism friendly.

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Moving and memorable display from Ireland team

EDITOR - One wonders whether the calls from politicians, public figures, organisations, celebrities and musicians for the Republic of Ireland squad to "stop the game" against Israel were ever really necessary.

Perhaps we should simply have trusted the players to make the right decision for themselves.

Despite facing enormous pressure from many quarters, they did not bow to demands from either side.

Instead, they followed their consciences, and their dignified and powerful gesture before Sunday's match made this supporter immensely proud.

The image of squad members wearing black armbands and bowing their heads in acknowledgement of the tragic loss of life in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was both moving and memorable.

In its own way, it was a historic moment.

The players demonstrated that it is possible to express humanity, compassion and respect without diminishing either the occasion or the sport itself.

Their actions struck a thoughtful balance, honouring those affected by tragedy while preserving the spirit of the game.

Daniel O’Leary,

Blackrock,

Cork

Breaking down the walls that divide two traditions

EDITOR - The thought occurred to me that, if we are to live as one society in harmony, then each tradition must accommodate some of the other including marches bands and banners, always provided that this is done as a celebration of the one tradition and not as intimidation of any other tradition.

The challenge therefore is to map a path to this end.

The Garvaghy Road Orange March is one of the most controversial and contentious marches in the North's calendar.

Timing is everything, and clearly quite a few other social, political and administrative hurdles would need to be resolved before such a march of whatever composition, size, and timing could be possible.

It would however be tremendous to think that at some point we will be able to live without the walls that divide the two traditions.

Kevin T Finn,

Michelstown