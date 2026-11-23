THE PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year isn’t of a mind to waste much time on considering what she has achieved to date, writes Daragh Ó Conchúir.

Sorcha McCartan excelled throughout the year with her fusion of strength, pure striking and capacity to draw others into the game as Cork secured the O’Duffy Cup and nine PwC All-Stars, and she has continued that form into the AIB club championships.

That means the celebrations were a little less muted than normal on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCartan and her St Finbarr’s teammates, Cork skipper Méabh Cahalane and her sister Orlaith, left Croke Park with statuettes after outstanding campaigns – McCartan two of them – but they have a mouth-watering clash with Galway totems Sarsfields coming up, in the second of next Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final double header, which will be televised live by RTÉ from Netwatch Cullen Park.

It will be McCartan’s first game since being crowned camogie’s premier performer in 2026 but there has been no time for reflection about anything she has achieved.

‘That’s probably not allowed while I’m still playing,’ is the 25-year-old’s response when asked if she allows herself some pride in the individual and collective honours.

‘I definitely don’t clap myself in the back. Sometimes I might want to give myself a dig in the back! I don’t think about it too much, and even the player-of-the year thing at the moment, I can’t really think about it because we’re still in club and we’re still pushing on there. I probably won’t enjoy it as much until I’m out of it. And then I will probably look back on it and have some lovely memories.’

At some stage next Sunday, we are likely to see the trademark over-the-shoulder strike from either wing – hers and the pitch’s.

It’s a skill not too many in camogie are capable of but when you find the sweet spot on the strike as often as McCartan does and combine that with her incredible power, it means she can still make the distance off her back foot, despite that technique not lending itself to forward propulsion, and having to send the sliotar on a higher plane into the bargain.

That power was something that Cork, for all their talents, had a dearth of in attack until she joined.

‘I feel like that’s kind of always been a part of my game. I think even playing football when I was younger - I would have been more football-based, early on - I always felt like I had that strength. I think I’ve been doing S&C since I was 16. But I have always been like that, a few years ahead in terms of that kind of development.’

Maybe the skills have gone under the radar because of it, but all those traits complement each other. So is the party trick a natural ability, or practised?

‘It’s definitely something I practise. I used to go out and go to the corner flag I’d say and try and put them over! But I think this year they’ve just started to go over more again because I’m backing myself more, I’m taking the pressure off myself.

‘I remember (former Cork coach, now Limerick hurling coach) Liam Cronin used to absolutely kill me in training when I’d be trying to do it. They were going wide and he was like, “Right, we’re gonna have to cut that out.” And I just kept on. It was funny!

‘But I remember marking Aisling Egan in Barrs training all over last Christmas and I just kept doing it, kept doing it. I think it just became kind of repetition and now it’s just something I do automatically. It’s harder for the back to get the block in when you’re leaning back like that. They’re working at the moment, so we’ll keep trying. There will probably come a day where they won’t so I’ll enjoy them while they’re happening.’

Given their shared sense of roguery, it is appropriate that Gemma O’Connor is a central figure in the McCartan story. It was O’Connor who carried out the official duties as Castlewellan Camogie Club was relaunched after a period of inactivity in 2007, when McCartan was still only 16.

That was where the of Down All-Ireland football winner, Greg McCartan, learned her core skills that enabled her win an All-Ireland intermediate title for the Mournes in 2020.

But when work brought her to Cork, the commute just wasn’t feasible, so the obvious destination was Neenan Park, where O’Connor had long since inhabited legendary status.

It was O’Connor too who persuaded her to return to the inter-county fold at the beginning of the season, when disappointment with her form in 2025 and the breaking apart of the Rebels squad made her feel that a break from the intensity of that high-level environment might do her good.

And at the same time, having watched as a mentor while the Barrs were beaten by Athenry in a replay of the All-Ireland club final last January, the 41-year-old O’Connor is back alongside McCartan, the Cahalanes and co on the pitch this year.

County and provincial titles have been retained, with O’Connor’s influential notable.

‘It’s funny. One of the girls, Steph Punch was only saying the other day that this year, she feels way less sore than last year, and I was like, ‘That’s probably because Gemma’s taking most of hits!’ But to be fair, she’s such a leader, and she kind of directs things back there, and everyone listens to her as well, which is great. And she has so much experience. So she’s been a huge addition for us.’

A player-of-the-match performance in the fantastic victory over Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland final last August was the highlight of a fantastic year in red.

Few gave Cork a chance a couple of months earlier, and they struggled to believe it themselves. But accounting for the champions in the first group game was a lightbulb moment.

‘I think we were questioning probably whether we had the panel to do it, and everyone kind of self-reflected, but I think it was that day up in Athenry we started to believe. We had trained so hard for six-week break, and we just really let the shackles off. And once we just got one win, it was like the belief just kind of clicked, and that was all it took.

‘And then that’s when the panel started to become very competitive as well. Because there was players to come back in, like (Ashling) Thompson and Méabh Cahalane, and suddenly it was kind of like, ‘Well, where are they going to fit?’ Because all the girls were performing so well, and kind of drove it on as well.

‘But when (coach) James Nyhan was telling us in April time that we were going to win the All-Ireland, I think we were all like, ‘What is this lad on about?’ And low and behold, he was right.’

McCartan has returned to college, studying biomedical engineering at MTU, so there are a lot of balls in the air. But there is nothing like the Sarsfields geansaí to focus the mind, the Galway champs back after being overturned last year by Athenry, who took down the Barrs at the final hurdle.

‘Hopper’ McGrath’s crew are looking to reach a ninth final, having built a 50% return from their previous appearances.

‘The feeling after winning the All-Ireland is something you can’t bottle or buy. It’s fast, it only lasts maybe 20 minutes. But you know you’d be craving it again. That’s why I’m enjoying club so much was because we’ve been getting that feeling week-in, week-out, especially with the Munster games. They all feel like a mini All-Ireland.

‘We used to be watching Sarsfields on television the last few years and you’d be in awe of the club and the players they have. To be playing them is a huge pinch-me moment for all of us. It’s definitely the toughest task we’ve ever had as a team but we can only go out and do our best.’