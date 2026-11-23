BY JACKIE KEOGH &

MARTIN STEINMETZ

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CRIMINAL defence solicitors in West Cork have, this week, signalled a full return to work after the terms of a new legal aid deal was agreed with the Minister for Justice​, Jim O’Callaghan​ and his department.

The original offer, in what was intended as a reform of the payment of criminal legal aid payment system, was a flat fee of €520. That came into effect on July 1, which also marked the beginning of a four-and-a-half-month stand-off between members of the legal profession and the

department.

Last week, both the Department of Justice and the Law Society formally agreed to retain the €520 flat fee, but they also agreed to a higher payment of €780 for two separate and distinct cases brought on the same day against one accused; and €1,040 for three, or more, separate and distinct cases against a single client.

The terms of the new deal also stated that solicitors can claim an enhanced single flat fee of €780 in lengthy matters, such as domestic violence cases, cases involving children, and applications to have a person remanded in custody.

Speaking at Bandon District Court last Friday Myra Dinneen, president of the West Cork Bar Association said:

“On behalf of the West Cork Bar Association we wanted to thank all of your for your patience with us. It was not easy. I would like to thank Sgt Tom Mulcahy, Sgt Eimear O’Connell and everyone else involved, the District Court Office, the court clerk and you judge as well,” said Ms Dineeen.

Judge Joanne Carroll said she was also pleased the matter had been resolved.

Bantry-based solicitor, Flor Murphy said: “We are absolutely delighted to be back at work after more than four months of being out of work.We are delighted that our esteemed Minister for Justice finally decided to engage with the Law Society and actually have sit down discussions. It was a disaster from a client’s point of view, the Court Services point of view, and the practitioners’ point of view.

“Now, we have a lot of outstanding work to get through, but it is great to be back. It’s great to be busy, and to be working on clearing the backlog,” he said.

Skibbereen-based solicitor, Colette McCarthy, concurred.

“Sense has prevailed in respect of the approach of the minister and his department to more appropriately fund the criminal legal aid scheme, which will allow criminal defence solicitors be properly paid for the important work they do in the district

court.”

The solicitor noted that the administration of justice in Ireland commences at district court level – from the most minor to the most serious of crimes on our legislation books.

“The district court plays an incredibly important role, particularly in relation to dealing with young people and the most vulnerable offenders,” she added.

“When properly assisted by their solicitor – and with the input of the probation services and other​ State services, as well as the ruling of a fair judiciary – their case can have very positive outcome for their future, and the future of society.”

Ms McCarthy praised the hard work done by the Law Society’s negotiation team at its meetings with the minister and the Department of Justice.

She said: “The minister now has a better understanding of the level of work, and the importance of the work done by criminal defence solicitors.”

Ms McCarthy said that she and her colleagues had done their very best in a very difficult situation and are grateful to the gardaí, and the Court Services, for their understanding and support.

“It will take some time for the court lists to be cleared and for everybody to catch​-up on their work, but it’s all shoulders to the wheel,” she concluded.

Funded by the Court Reporting Scheme