THE same West Cork couple who got married live on The Jennifer Hudson Show are hoping to create another first by bringing the show to Bantry.

Brendan Hayes, who recently got married to his long-time partner Amanda on the popular US television show, said he has personally discussed the possibility of bringing the show to West Cork with the Hollywood star and her production team.

“When I met with the producers in person I suggested the idea of them coming and doing an Irish show and they loved the idea of it. I even suggested it to Jennifer herself,” Brendan said. “When we had time, we were literally looking through photographs and videos of West Cork together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested Bantry House, overlooking the bay, as the perfect location, saying: “It has been done before. European TV shows have done different bits and pieces there.” Brendan, who is a filmmaker himself, said he has reached out to Tourism Ireland to tell them the possibility is there and the producers are excited about

the idea.

The episode could be great for the West Cork entertainment industry which isn’t emphasised enough according to Brendan, describing it as a “dust covered diamond”.

The precedent exists too, with Tourism Ireland facilitating NBC’s Today Show for a special episode in Kenmare in October this year.

He added that Jennifer reacted very positively and told him they need to “manifest” it.

The Bantry man explained that it will take a lot of work to make the idea a reality but said if local representatives, businesses and Tourism Ireland get behind the idea it could have great benefits for West Cork.

He named Cillian Murphy as a potential guest, given his Cork connection, but didn’t want to get too ahead of himself.

“I’ve been realistic enough not to even think about that because it’s baby steps,” he explained, adding that “I’d like to see the spotlight being put on West Cork in general, not just Bantry.”

Brendan said he is only initiating the conversation because he’s developed a positive relationship with the producers and Jennifer, so much so that Brendan and Amanda are planning to return to the set next year for their anniversary to feature on the show.