Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, including West Cork until tomorrow morning.

The national forecaster warns of persistent rain from 7pm tonight (November 23) until 5am on Tuesday.

Rain is said to become heavy at times and may be thundery.

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The conditions could make travel difficult, while localised flooding is possible in places.

Drivers should allow extra time, reduce speed and avoid driving through floodwater.

People in flood-prone areas like Bantry should stay alert and take precautions.