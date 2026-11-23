A BELGIAN woman living in West Cork discovered that the lack of a £20 permission slip on her passport cost her and her partner €2,000.

Leap postmistress, Kathleen Woumans, made the discovery when flying from a holiday in the Algarve into Stanstead.

She and her partner, Donald MacKenzie, who lives in Inverness, were meeting friends for a night in London before he travelled home to Scotland and she flew back to West Cork.

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Kathleen has raised this issue with the Belgian embassy, but they shrugged it off saying the requirement to have an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), has been policy since 2025 and is posted on their website.

The ETA is a digital travel permission required for non-visa nationals visiting or transiting through the UK. Without it, Kathleen was stopped boarding the flight from the Algarve to

London.

Even though they were not flying with Ryanair, she said one of the airlines’ ground crew took pity on them and helped her to create the necessary digital travel document.

How £20 turned into a €2,000 excess can be explained by adding the costs of new flights from the Algarve – because despite delaying for a bit it couldn’t wait until the ETA was

finalised.

In addition, Donald couldn’t get a direct connection, so he flew into Manchester, where he had to book a hotel, and then a flight to Belfast where he was finally routed to Inverness.

“I never knew this requirement existed,” said Kathleen, who contacted The Southern Star to warn other Europeans flying into the UK to have their paperwork in order.

“We were able to afford this, but imagine if you were a family with young children,” she added. “I really don’t want to see this happen to anyone else.

“I have spoken to other Europeans living in West Cork and nobody seems to have heard of it,” she added. “I felt this should definitely be highlighted so no one gets caught out like we did.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” she added. “At first I thought it was a mistake by the airline especially as I had travelled from India to UK to Ireland with no issues last March. I also had all my documentation with me including my passport, ID card, public service card and more proofs of identity.

Aside from the additional cost,” she added, “this caused a great deal of stress and confusion, and we missed a special evening with friends in London. It was only when we were both finally home that we could reflect that the only thing that was hurt was our pocket!”