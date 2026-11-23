Gardaí have confirmed it was a case of mistaken identity.

AN attack on a community property in Skibbereen was wrongly targeted by people believing it to be linked to a drug debt.

It is understood that this was the second such incident at Blackthorn Drive, an estate at Upper Bridge Street, and that there were five people staying at the CoAction facility at the time.

A previous incident, an attack on a family home in Blackthorn Drive, led to one family leaving the area. The second attack, at about 9.30pm on Saturday November 14, resulted in two ground floor windows being smashed.

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Insp Emmet Daly told The Southern Star that the gardaí are satisfied that it was a case of “mistaken identity” and that the wrong property was targeted. The inspector also confirmed that a full investigation is underway.

A gardaí press spokesperson confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the attack, but they would like to talk to anyone who was in the Blackthorn Drive, or the Upper Bridge Street area, between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday night.

Gardaí can be contacted at Skibbereen Garda Station on 028 23088, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any garda station.

Meanwhile, HSE South West issued a statement saying it had been notified by CoAction about the incident on Saturday night.

“As the service provider, CoAction is managing the situation. The matter has been reported to An Garda Síochána and investigations are ongoing,” according to the HSE spokesperson.

She also made the point that the safety and wellbeing of the individuals concerned remains the priority.

“HSE South West is engaging with CoAction and has been assured that all necessary measures are being taken to support residents and to ensure continuity of service provision,” she added.

One person who has knowledge of how the facility operates, but asked not to be named, said: “This incident was awful for residents and staff alike. “Locally,” she said, “people are shocked because the residents are very vulnerable.”

The person also expressed sympathy for the owners of the intended home, which, it is understood, is linked to a serious drug debt.

Leader of Independent Ireland Michael Collins TD said he is disgusted and deeply alarmed by these drug-related attacks, and he described the perpetrators as “the scum of the earth.”

The Cork South West TD has called for “firm assurances that all resources necessary to investigate the matter will be provided.”

He said: “CoAction is an organisation that has provided services to support children and adults with an intellectual disability for the last 50 years.

“For a CoAction house, or any house for that matter, to be targeted in this way, is unforgivable and outrageous,” he said.

The Cork South-West TD said he has every confidence that the community of Skibbereen will rally around CoAction and the entirely innocent residents as they attempt to process what could have been a major incident.

Residents living in the area, have already responded by forming a community WhatsApp group, which includes the CoAction residents, claiming: ‘It is designed to reassure them that we are there for them, night or day.

“If something were to happen, we could make our presence know – not like an vigilante group – just as neighbours who want them to know they are not alone, and to give them an added sense of security.”

The resident joined Michael Collins in calling for the matter to be thoroughly investigated so the perpetrators can be brought to justice. And he acknowledged that locals are now living in fear because of the indiscriminate nature of the attacks, and the persecution of one family.

Addressing the issue of drug debt intimidation, Deputy Collins said: “It is indiscriminate in its violence, and leaves nothing but a trail of chaos and trauma.”

The TD believes the Minister for Justice must guarantee that the gardaí are adequately resourced to stamp it out. He said Independent Ireland would be raising the matter with the minister and asking him to deliver a whole of Government-led approach towards tackling this problem nationwide.

“The law must come down like a tonne of bricks on people who attack homes in this way,” he said. “But we also need to ensure that our young people receive early intervention and supports when they are experiencing problems with illegal drug use or addiction because it is destroying families in every county in the State.”

“Every lever must be used to tackle this problem, so we can reduce the number of incidences where people rack up enormous debts to criminals in the drug trade. These dealers do not care who lives or dies, once they get their money,” he concluded.