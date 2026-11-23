CHRIS Collins is one of the players who wanted to get the West Cork League team back up and running.

The Clonakilty AFC attacker felt there was enough talent in the division to create an exciting team that would show the best of the league.

He’s been proved right.

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After an absence of eight seasons, a West Cork League representative side is competing in the FAI Oscar Traynor Cup again. They kicked off this new era with a 2-0 win against the Cork Business League at Canon Crowley Park last month – Collins and Drinagh Rangers’ Robbie McQueen were on target.

It was a dream start for the West Cork League, showing that the work to resurrect the team was the right move.

‘Looking at the teams that have been challenging in West Cork over the last couple of years – the Clons, Drinaghs, Toghers, Ardfields, Bunratty – there’s some serious talent there,’ Collins says.

‘In the West Cork League, in the Munster Junior Cup and the FAI Cup, we’ve been kind of holding our own. But the feeling was if you put all these players together, we could challenge and do something.

‘I’d say anyone in that squad would have the potential to be playing at senior level in the city if they wanted to, but it’s probably the pride in their club that makes them want to stick around.’

The West Cork League announced a training panel of 34 players drawn from eight clubs across the Premier Division and Championship. Even though they had only two training sessions and two challenge matches ahead of their opening game against Cork Business League, the team found its stride.

The squad for the opener included players from Clonakilty AFC, Drinagh Rangers, Dunmanway Town, Bay Rovers, Bunratty United, Togher Celtic, Castlelack and Ardfield.

‘As soon as we all took to the pitch that day, you could tell there was a serious squad there that could possibly do something. When you’re going into a game and you don’t know what to expect from the opposition, coming away with a win gives you a good boost as well,’ Collins says.

‘There’s 30-something lads there, and every one of them could potentially be a starter. But when you don’t know what to expect from a team like the CBL, all we wanted to do was go out and give a performance. Maybe getting something from the game was a bonus, definitely.

‘We knew we were capable of winning if we all gelled together well enough, and we seemed to do that very well the first day out. Hopefully we can continue that next week and maybe do something serious in the competition, if everything goes well, even though we know we’ll probably be underdogs in every other match we’re going to play.’

Next up is a clash against Munster Senior League this Tuesday, November 24th, in Ballinhassig at 7.45pm.

Because Munster Senior League and Cork Business League are yet to meet, with their game scheduled for next month, West Cork knows a win will see them top the group and advance to the FAI Oscar Traynor Munster Region final.

‘Effectively, it’s a semi-final for us because if we win, the other two teams can’t catch us,’ Collins says.

‘Imagine a West Cork League team – I know they made the final there in the mid-2000s – making a Munster final on their return after eight years?’

Collins knows this will be a big test for the West Cork League, but is hopeful they can build on their opening performance.

‘We know we’re up against it, but if we can just hang in there in the early stages and grow into the game, we’d be in with a chance of getting something from it. The most important thing is just hanging in early and getting a feel for it.’