ARDFIELD and Castlelack finished off their respective SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U15 Schoolboys campaigns with merited league titles.

A U15 Schoolboys League One decider between Ardfield and Skibbereen Celtic took place under floodlights at Canon Crowley Park.

Having overcome Riverside Athletic 3-1 in the semi-finals, Ardfield carried their excellent goal-scoring form into the league decider.

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A gallant Skibbereen Celtic defended manfully but were unable to prevent their opponents from registering a 6-1 victory to win the U15 Schoolboys League One title.

Michael O’Shea twice found the net in a final where Jake Burke, Micheal Hayes, Johnny O’Loghlin and Jake O’Callaghan also got their names on the scoresheet for the newly-crowned League One champions. David Hourihane scored Celtic’s solitary reply.

Ardfield U15 schoolboys: O Griffin, C Dooley, R O’Sullivan, E Kavanagh, I Crowley, E Applebee, J Burke, D Baker, J Montgomery, M O’Shea, R Dunner, A O’Mahony, C Crowley, L Fargnoli, D Ogwudiegwu, J O’Loghlin, T Tobin O’Sullivan, M Hayes.

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Castlelack made up for the disappointment of losing this season’s U15 Schoolboys Challenge Cup to Drinagh Rangers by securing the U15 Schoolboys Premier League title last week.

The Brinny club faced off against Lyre Rovers at Canon Crowley Park after both sides came through testing semi-finals.

Castlelack gained revenge for their cup final defeat by knocking Drinagh out of the title race following a thrilling 5-4 victory. Lyre Rovers’ semi-final with Skibbereen Dynamos proved just as entertaining with the former emerging 4-3 winners.

As expected, last week’s U15 Premier League decider proved a close affair, as defences tightening up.

Jack Allen continued his marvellous season and proved the difference between two evenly-matched teams. Allen’s second-half brace cemented a 2-0 Castlelack victory and the U15 Premier League trophy.

Castlelack U15 schoolboys: E McAuley (captain), D Ryan, W Coleman, N Jennings, M Ryan, D Ryan, D Abbott, P O’Leary, I McInerney, T Crowley, M Vos, M O’Leary, E Hayes, D McCarthy, L Ahern, A Twomey, E Bell, O Madden, P O’Donovan.

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Clonakilty AFC are one victory away from reaching the national stages of the Subway SFAI U16 Schoolboys National Trophy competition.

The Ballyvackey side overcame Ballinhassig AFC 7-1 on Sunday to confirm another home tie in the fourth round against Midleton. Robert Leahy scored four times with Finbarr O’Mahony, Lovro Kordic and Darragh O’Sullivan also on target. Drinagh Rangers will host Fermoy in the same round.

Lakewood Athletic A ended Dunmanway Town’s interest in this season’s SFAI U13 Schoolboys National Trophy competition last weekend. The WCSSL side put in a heroic effort and proved more than a match for the visitors to the Meadows in Dunmanway.

A late Lakewood goal condemned the home side to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Despite the defeat, Alex Broderick and Ciaran O’Farrell stood out for a battling Town.

Lakewood’s reward is a fourth-round home tie against Drinagh Rangers. The winners will qualify for the national stages of the competition.

Another West Cork club, Bay Rovers, has been drawn away to either Ballinhassig or Ardmore AFC in the same round.