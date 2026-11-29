THE great and the good of road bowling took centre stage as Ból Chumann held their annual presentation night at The Abbey Hotel, Baile Bhuirne.

Apart from all the Munster winners and runners-up being recognised and presented with a framed collage of photos of their sporting achievements, a number of special awards were handed out.

Culann Bourke picked up the male youth award after contesting Munster finals at both U16 and U18. Culann is a bowler of passion, with the class to win many more underage accolades and reach the highest levels of elite adult bowling in the years ahead.

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Rosscarbery teen Meabh Cuinnea was awarded the female youth award after winning both the Munster U16 and U18 titles. She also defied the odds in winning the U18 All-Ireland at Ballinagree, but had to settle for runner-up spot in the U16 final in Armagh. Meabh enjoyed a phenomenal year and was a worthy recipient.

Arthur McDonagh won the Male Player of the Year award for the second year in a row after an outstanding year that saw him win the top three titles – Munster, All-Ireland and King of the Roads, as well as winning the inaugural Johnny Creedon Memorial Cup at Clondrohid. The Female Player of the Year went to Ailbhie O’Shea, having secured regional, Munster and All-Ireland honours. After a nervous start to her All-Ireland final in Tassagh, which saw her chasing this score, she settled and composed herself from the third shot onwards to take the title.

This year’s Hall of Fame recipients were the Tuesday Club, a bunch of retired guys who get together every Tuesday to play against each other. This has been going on since they were formed in the early 1980s. Many have passed on, but there is always someone who retires and wants to keep playing. Founded by Eamonn O’Carroll and Seanie Coughlan, today the club is kept on the road by Connie Lehane and Gene O’Callaghan.

‘The Tuesday Club joins the Bowling Hall of Fame. It takes its place there not for a title won on any one day, but for something rarer – turning out to bowl, week after week, for more than 40 years,’ the citation read.

‘The club was founded by Eamonn O’Carroll, All-Ireland champion in 1936 and founding Honorary Secretary of Ból Chumann na hÉireann at the historic Enniskeane meeting of 1954. He was a founding member of the International Bowl-playing Association, and in 1994 became only the third person inducted into this Hall of Fame, after Mick Barry and Denis O’Donovan. Tonight the club he founded follows him in.

‘The Tuesday Club was something new, bowling for the company and the love of the game. It became the prototype for the social clubs that have since emerged all over the bowling world. O’Carroll himself played in it into his eighties.

‘The torch he lit is still being carried today by Connie Lehane, Gene O’Callaghan, Martin Duggan, Jerry O’Donovan, Brendan McCarthy, Chris Larkin, Ned Kelleher, Denis Crowley and Seanie O’Donovan, who are among those keeping the club on the road. Two of them, Gene O’Callaghan and Connie Lehane, have given a lifetime’s service to the promotion of bowling in all its facets.

‘The club’s members still meet for doubles scores on roads like Ballinacurra, Inch, Castletown, Terelton and Newcestown, and a good many of those scores still go to the last shot. Every sport needs its champions, but it also needs the people who simply keep playing. The Tuesday Club has kept old friendships alive and shown that this is a game for life. Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann was said of its founder, his club has made sure the spirit, at least, lives on.’

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Noel O’Donovan was back on the winning trail when he beat Noel O’Regan in a Tim Foley Cup score at Templemartin, going for a stake of €1,100 a-side.

Two huge opening shots from O’Donovan raised an early bowl of odds on O’Regan. Both went sight at Slyne’s corner with their next shots, O’Donovan holding his one bowl of odds advantage. O’Regan got a good fifth shot off the bend to Herlihy’s house that knocked the bowl of odds, but this was only brief as O’Donovan got another massive bowl that raised the bowl of odds again for him.

After two poor bowls from O’Regan, he was now two bowls of odds down back of O’Riordan’s. There was no change after three more shots each, as O’Donovan was still two bowls of odds up. O’Donovan went through the School cross in ten excellent shots and O’Regan fell into the layby and was now three bowls of odds adrift. Two more each to the stone field bend and there was no way back for O’Regan.

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Gaeltacht and Carbery rounded off their regional junior A tournaments.

At The Marsh Road, newly-promoted Shane Crowley had a convincing win over Declan O’Donovan. There was no stake here. At Terelton, Cillian Kelleher won his second tournament of the month when he beat Michael Desmond by the last shot, playing for a stake of €3,600 a-side.

The Grange club held the first of their junior B nine-man Christmas tournament semi-final scores where Trevor O’Meara bowled a flawless score to win by two bowls of odds over Ger Connolly and three bowls over Denis Wilmot.

Trevor O’Meara, an intermediate county winner in 2008 and 2012, led from start to finish, with Connolly keeping the pressure on him for half of the score. All three made sight in their first shots, but O’Meara got an exceptional first shot and led by 40 metres on both.

There was no let-up from O’Meara as he made well past Noelies bungalow in two more well-played bowls where he had 100 metres on Connolly and a bowl of odds on Wilmot. O’Meara got a huge touch with his fourth halfway down the hill to Mickey Sullivan’s, where he now had almost a bowl on Connolly and raised a second bowl on Wilmot.

Wilmot enjoyed a good seventh shot to the School Cross. O’Meara missed this tip when his bowl went left. Connolly beat O’Meara’s tip to keep it under the bowl of odds. O’Meara with his sixth shot got the sweetest rub to take him to the end of Hegarty’s wall. Wilmot missed this tip when he caught a pillar at Hegarty’s wall and Connolly just beat O’Meara’s tip to keep it under the bowl of odds.

All three hit the ditch at the School Hill where O’Meara raised the bowl on Connolly and had two bowls on Wilmot. Two more shots each to De Barras and no change in the odds. Wilmot and Connolly missed sight at Hollands Wall in two more shots and O’Meara got an incredible rub off the wall to go full sight at the Stud Farm bend, raising a second bowl on Connolly and three bowls on Wilmot to book his place in the final.