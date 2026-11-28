DRINAGH Rangers maintained their unbeaten start to the West Cork League Premier Division campaign with a 5-1 victory over Dunmanway Town.

It’s a result that sent the reigning champions back to the summit, alongside Clonakilty AFC, albeit Drinagh have a game in hand.

Goals from Padraic Hegarty and Barry O’Driscoll (Hawthorne) gave Drinagh a 2-0 lead inside 27 minutes with Cillian Fitzpatrick and Tom McQueen assisting.

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Seán Murphy pulled one back just before half-time for Dunmanway following a Keith McCarthy pass, so Drinagh had to dig in.

Denzil Fernandez, played in by Hegarty, made it 3-1 on 64 minutes before late goals from Eoin Hurley and Robbie McQueen made the points safe.

Clonakilty AFC weren’t in league action but Togher Celtic, courtesy of an emphatic 8-1 victory over Drinagh Rangers A, closed the gap on the top two.

Togher led 6-0 after 25 minutes as Euan Lehane, Donnacha Collins (two), Peter Collins, Cathal Daly and Patrick Collins found the net, with Kevin Cotter contributing through assists. Aaron Hurley and Daniel McSweeney sealed the deal for a rampant Celtic as Anthony O’Sullivan replied with a Drinagh consolation.

Clonakilty were involved in McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup action but fell to a round-three defeat against Coachford AFC, 4-1.

Coachford were backboned by Aghabullogue GAA players and Luke Casey bagged a brace to put Clon on the back foot. Joe Edmead did respond for the West Cork League side before the break but goals from Matthew Bradley and Eric Murphy completed the victory for the Cork AUL club.

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Castlelack are just two points off Championship leaders Bay Rovers following a 5-2 win over Dunmanway Town A.

The promotion-chasers raced into a 3-1 half-time advantage as Robert O’Mahony-Self, Evan O’Shea and Brian Lordan found the target.

Shaun O’Connell netted a response for Dunmanway before the break and they pulled another back on 62 minutes through Alan Crowley.

Cian Kelleher set up Lordan for his second goal to double Castlelack’s lead before both sides were reduced to ten men following dismissals. O’Shea wrapped things up for winners, who are closing in at the top.

Skibbereen Celtic climbed to third following a 6-2 comeback victory over Aultagh Celtic. Aultagh led 2-0 inside 23 minutes as James O’Driscoll and Cathal Dullea struck the net and they kept that advantage to the break.

Cian O’Brien responded for Skibb on 52 minutes before they went goal crazy from the 72nd minute onwards. Deividas Petrikauskas equalised before Cian O’Brien scored twice to complete his hat-trick to make it 4-2.

Late goals from Adeel Khan and Robbie Minihane added further gloss to the scoreboard.

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Lyre Rovers inflicted Drinagh Rangers’ first defeat of the Women’s 7’s League season with a 2-1 win. Ellen Hall gave Lyre the lead on 14 minutes but Rachel O’Donovan levelled matters for Rangers. Niamh Power restored Lyre’s advantage, which they held until the end.

Lyre are still unbeaten this season, as are Bunratty United who went top after a 2-1 win over Drinagh Rangers A. Caoimhe Hurley opened the scoring for Drinagh’s seconds but a Lucy Hurley brace turned the game on its head.

Elsewhere, Aisling Kelleher bagged a hat-trick for Sullane as they beat Aultagh Celtic 3-0 while Beara United beat Dunmanway Town 3-0 as Clare O’Shea (two) and Shannon Hanley Murphy found the net.