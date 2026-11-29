SHE was in such a commanding position heading towards the finish line that Fiona Everard could really enjoy her latest national success.

The Bandon AC athlete was a clear winner of the senior women’s 7,500m race at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships at the Sport Ireland Campus on Sunday.

Everard won gold in 25:44, finishing comfortably ahead of second-placed Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) in 26:03, with Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC) securing bronze in 26:06.

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As the Enniskeane woman won back-to-back senior national titles – and a third in four years after her maiden success in 2023 – she enjoyed the run to the finish line, cheered on by family and friends.

‘I definitely enjoyed it. It was probably the race I’ve enjoyed the most,’ Everard told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘With it being in Dublin, I had so much family there, so I could see them around the course. When I turned the corner going into the home straight, I could see my mam, so I was able to smile at her.

‘I definitely enjoyed coming into the home straight and was conscious beforehand that I wanted to enjoy it and allow myself to take in the crowds as well.’

The race itself played out how Everard hoped as she became the first woman since Shona Heaslip in 2016 and 2017 to retain the national senior title.

‘We stuck to the plan and executed it as we’d planned beforehand. We didn’t want to go too hard at the start because it can be a long way if you’re running by yourself,’ Everard explained.

‘We had five laps, so I sat in for the first two. They ended up being the most uncomfortable, though, because there were so many of us and I kept getting clipped from behind by different spikes. I was just worried about falling and trying to stay on my feet.

‘Then I tried to keep the pace honest in the middle of the race and, with two laps to go, I could start to open up a gap and push away.

‘That was actually the most comfortable part of the race because you can open up your stride and you’re running at a pace you’re more comfortable with. You don’t mind running two laps by yourself, but five laps on your own can be pretty long.’

Everard, who also won the Autumn Open Cross Country in October, was the favourite going into the nationals, but took it in her stride. She knew she had the ability to defend her title and arrived at the championships in confident form.

‘I think I probably put more pressure on myself early on in the season. Last year was a good year, so I kind of thought that if I had another consistent year, hopefully I could do better this year and build on last year,’ Everard explained.

‘I was putting pressure on myself to do everything right, stay healthy, be able to do the training and have a good training block leading into the championships.

‘But I never let the pressure get too much, or let the nerves outweigh the excitement. As long as I was more excited than nervous, I didn’t mind. By the time the race came around, on Sunday was probably the calmest I’d felt all season.

‘At that point, you know the work is done. I was saying earlier in the week that I’m very selective about who I listen to, so the people around me aren’t putting pressure on me. I knew it was all coming from myself, and I never let it get to the point where I wasn’t enjoying the sport. I just wanted to be comfortable sitting with a certain amount of pressure, because I knew that was going to be there on race day.’

Next up are the European Cross Country Championships in Belgrade on December 13th.