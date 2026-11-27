DUNMANWAY’S Jason McSweeney (Ford Escort WRC) begins the defence of his Wales Motorsport Historic Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title on Sunday’s Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Rally that celebrates its 30th anniversary.

McSweeney and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan are seeded at number nine on the entry list of just over 100 crews that will tackle the seven-stage event, the first round of the eight-event championship that will conclude with the Cork ‘20’ International on the final weekend of September 2027.

The modified category in Killarney is over-subscribed with some 40 crews on a reserve list.

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It’s a cracking entry for the event that has grown exponentially since the inaugural event in 1996 when some 57 crews took part in the Historic category.

This year’s iteration features a double loop of the iconic stages of Moll’s Gap, Beallaghbeama and Caragh Lake before the rally concludes with a third run of the Moll’s Gap stage. The service park is at the Liebherr facility in Fossa.

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy (BMW M3 E30), who won last year’s rally when they edged their fellow Donegal crew of John O’Donnell/Paddy Robinson (BMW M3) by just 1.5s, are the top seeds.

It promises to be a cracking encounter with former World Rally Championship five-time event winner Kris Meeke making a return in a MATS-prepared BMW M3. Like last year, he will be co-driven by Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan. The Killarney event represents some unfinished business for the pair. Twelve months ago they set a great pace and with seven stage wins, they led Kelly/Kennedy by a minute and 19 seconds. On the penultimate stage their BMW developed engine woes. Although they finished the stage and led by 35.5 seconds, they were forced to retire prior to the final run over Moll’s Gap.

The Killarney/Newcestown crew of Alan Ring/Adrian Deasy will compete in their Subaru Impreza 555. Similar to Meeke/O’Sullivan, it’s also unfinished business as they retired on the very final stage last year.

Although lacking in the knowledge of the stages in comparison to the likes of Meeke, Kelly and Ring, Derry’s Marty McCormack (BMW M3 E30) will pose a strong challenge. It will be interesting to see where the former RAC rally winner will sit on the leaderboard after the opening trio of stages.

Another fascinating entry is that of French rally ace Tom Pieri, who will steer a BMW M3 E30 on his maiden voyage in Killarney where he is seeded at number five among the event’s incredible list of contenders.

Killarney’s Colin O'Donoghue makes his debut in a BMW M3 E30 and will occupy the number six berth followed by triple British Rally champion Mark Higgins, who competes in a Triumph TR7 with Jason McSweeney next off the start line.

Many of the top seeds, with probably the exception of Donagh Kelly, are unlikely to register for the Irish Historic series, leaving McSweeney facing his main rival from last year Ray Breen.

‘Ray has a new car, a Toyota Corolla WRC, which is a major step up. We could struggle against him and he is also driving very well at the moment. We will give it our best shot. It’s important that we get as many points as possible,’ McSweeney noted.

As for the season ahead, he added, ‘We will compete in Galway and the West Cork and assess the situation after that.’

Former Killarney Historic Rally winner, Carryduff’s Jonny Greer, like McSweeney, is also in a Ford Escort WRC, while others at the cutting edge are Ray Breen (Toyota Corolla WRC), 1996 British Rally champion Gwyndaf Evans (Ford Escort) and 2024 champion Welsh ace Tomas Davies (BMW M3).

The quality entry also features World Drift star Killavullen’s Conor Shanahan (BMW M3). Killarney’s Fergus O’Meara is also in a BMW M3 and will be co-driven by Ardfield’s Anthony O’Sullivan.

Other local co-drivers competing are Enniskeane’s Sean Hayde, who will call the pacenotes for Welsh ace Melvyn Evans (Subaru Impreza 555), Ballincollig’s Brian Duggan who partners Ulster driver Tommy O’Connell (BMW M3), Clondrohid’s Iarla McCarthy who co-drives for former ITRC Historic champion Duncan Williams (Ford Escort RS1800), Kilnamartyra’s JJ Cremin who calls the pacenotes for Limerick’s Keith Lyons (Ford Escort RS1800) and Clondrohid’s Eoghan McCarthy co-drives for UK driver Alan Watkins (Ford Escort RS1800).

Meanwhile, in the Modified category, former winners Killarney's Rob Duggan/Ger Conway (Ford Escort) are the top seeds and favourites. Opposition includes the similar Escorts of Killarney’s Conor Murphy, Limerick’s Chris O’Callaghan, Monaghan’s Gary McPhillips and Johno Doogan and Cavan’s Chris Armstrong. Barryroe’s Dylan Doonan and Ownahincha’s Eamonn Hayes are the respective co-drivers for Ladysbridge driver Cian Walsh and Banteer’s Barry Meade, both in Ford Escorts. Lisavaird’s Michael White competes with Donegal’s Corey Eves (Toyota Corolla). Sunday’s first stage (Moll’s Gap) begins at 8.23am and the final stage at 2.59pm. The service park times are 10.43am after SS3 and 2.06pm after SS6.

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Ballygurteen’s Michael Keohane was presented with his award for finishing second in the Masters category of the Porsche Carwow Carrera Cup Great Britain series at the Porsche Night of Motorsport 2026 that was held in The Belfry, near Solihull on Saturday night.

Returning to motorsport after a 23-year hiatus, the former Irish kart champion and British F3 racer overcame first-round difficulties at Donington Park before hitting fine form with the Century Motorsport team. He secured nine podium finishes, including a great double victory at the Croft circuit, and went on to finish runner-up in the series that was won by his Century Motorsport team-mate Carl Cavers.