Phil Healy and Nicola Tuthill officially selected to represent Team Ireland at the Olympic Games!

PHIL Healy and Nicola Tuthill have officially been selected to represent Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Bandon AC star Healy (29), who will become a two-time Olympian, has been named in both the Irish women's 4x400m relay team and the Irish 4x400m mixed relay. The Ballineen woman qualified for an Olympic final in the mixed relay three years ago in Tokyo and won European silver recently with the women's 4x400m relay team.

Breakthrough star Nicola Tuthill, who came up through the ranks at Bandon AC, will represent Ireland in the women's hammer; the Kilbrittain woman (20) will look to build on her impressive top-ten finish at the recent Europeans.

Team Ireland will be represented by 23 athletes at the Games, with the track and field events taking place in the Stade de France, and the marathon events running through the streets of Paris starting at the Hotel de Ville and finishing at the Esplanade des Invalides.

The track and field events take place in the Stade de France, which transforms from the Rugby Sevens events earlier in the Games to a bespoke athletics stadium, with a purple track.

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay from: Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy (Cork), Lauren Cadden (Sligo), Kelly McGrory (Donegal), Rachel McCann (Down), Chris O’Donnell (Sligo), Thomas Barr (Waterford), Jack Raftery (Dublin). Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny), Roisín Harrison (Limerick)

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay from: Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden, Kelly McGrory, Rachel McCann. Non-Travelling Reserves: Cliodhna Manning, Roisín Harrison