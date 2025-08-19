Big interview with Boxing commentating legend Adam Smith

ON THIS week's podcast, we have a special guest as boxing commentating legend Adam Smith dropped by to speak to us.

The former head of boxing at Sky Sports dropped into our office recently for a catch-up. Adam is a friend of the show and he and his family visit West Cork as often as they can.

He is one of the finest boxing commentators there is and he chats to us about his friendship with Katie Taylor and how he wants a homecoming for one of Ireland’s greatest ever athletes.

Adam also opens up about his own health struggles in the last couple of years, being diagnosed with bladder cancer a few years ago.

Kieran McCarthy caught up with him for this week’s edition.

