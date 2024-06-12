Nicola Tuthill on great performance at debut European Championships; Cork double-header preview



NICOLA Tuthill is this week's podcast guest, fresh off the plane home from the European Championships in Rome.

The Bandon hammer thrower – still just 20 years old – finished in ninth position at her first ever senior European Championships and joins us to chat about an amazing experience, beating her personal best in recent weeks and her future potential.

We're also looking ahead to another big day out for both the Cork footballers and hurlers, with both teams in championship action this weekend in a double-header in Tullamore on Saturday.

First up at 3pm in O'Connor Park are John Cleary's footballers, who know that a positive result against Tyrone in their final group game of the All-Ireland SFC could leave them top of the group and straight into a Croke Park quarter-final, avoiding the preliminary round. After that, it's the hurlers turn, as they face Offaly in the preliminary quarter-final of the All-Ireland SHC. A win would put them into a quarter-final against Dublin and a chance at making the semi-final for the first time since 2018.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

