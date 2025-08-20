Jellyfish alert at Lough Hyne

SWIMMERS are being advised to avoid the water at Lough Hyne following a significant jellyfish sighting which was posted on the Skibbereen Heritage Centre's Facebook page.

Around 100 Pelagia noctiluca, commonly known as Mauve Stingers, have been recorded around the circumference of the South Basin and are now moving northwards.

These jellyfish are known for their painful stings, and recent reports confirm that while some are in the juvenile brown stage, they can still deliver a nasty sting.

Locals and visitors are urged to spread the word and take extra caution.

Swimming at Lough Hyne is not advisable at present until the jellyfish disperse.