Phil Healy on silver success at the European Championships

EUROPEAN silver medallist Phil Healy – the Ballineen Bullet – joins us on this week's podcast to chat about her incredible achievements at the European Championships in Rome.

Healy was part of the women's 4x400m team who thrilled the Irish crowd last week with a brilliant performance in the final, securing their silver medals with a new national record of 3:22:71.

The West Cork woman ran the third leg of the final and was an influential part of the team throughout the championships.

She joins us on the podcast to chat about intense racing, the support of the Irish crowd and how it felt when Sharlene Mawdsley crossed the line in second place.

We're also taking a look back at a mixed weekend for Cork GAA, and a whole lot more.

All this on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.