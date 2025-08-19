West Cork men win medals at British Transplant Games

THREE West Cork men were among the medals at the recent British Transplant Games held in Oxford.

The Transplant Sport Ireland team of eight adult athletes, three living donors and the three U18 athletes made their mark, winning a total of 19 medals: eight gold, two silver and nine bronze.

West Cork athletes Mike Keohane, Chris Walsh and Val Weblin won four medals. Keohane, from Rosscarbery, won gold in the 5k race walk and also took bronze in both the shot put and discus.

In their first British Games, Chris Walsh from Drinagh and Val Weblin (originally from Leap but living in Drimoleague) both took part in the darts. Chris also competed in ten pin bowling and Val in snooker, football and table tennis. Val won bronze in the darts after defeating some very tough competition.