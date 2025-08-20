Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Walk this weekend

THE Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walks in aid of Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat take place on next Sunday Aug 24th with participants having a choice of a full 26.2 mile Marathon Walk, a half marathon (one way out or back plus a looped walk with turning near Dunworley), a 15k, a 10k or a 5k.

Official group start is at Courtmacsherry Community Centre at 9am.

Register on line at Eventbrite.ie and be in the draw to win a €100 Voucher courtesy of the Inchydoney Lodge and Spa.

Or register on Sunday morning from 7.30 am in Community Centre.

Option of registering in South Ring Pier from 11.30am for a return half marathon.

Thank you to all our sponsors who ensure that every euro raised on the day goes to the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station.

It’s the Stations biggest fundraiser every year.

Please support and the forecast looks good for Sunday.