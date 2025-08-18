Adaora Nnaemeka – remember the name

ADAORA Nnaemeka may only be 14 years old, but the latest West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award-winning athlete has the world at her feet.

Rarely have we come across a more grounded young sportsperson, despite her recent success. The Bandon AC sprinter was calmness and confidence personified at her recent award presentation at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

Joined by her Nigerian-born parents, Douglas and Onyekachi, as well as her four older brothers – Chidderaa, Macdouglas, Amaechi and Iruka – Adaora was thrilled to receive a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award in recognition of her recent exploits.

The St Brogan’s College student made headlines in recent months at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships, where she took home 100m gold and 200m silver medals.

Not content with those accolades, Adaora followed up with double gold for Bandon AC at the national juvenile championships – in both the 100m and 200m. She also stormed to a new national record of 25.16 seconds in the U15 200m final.

‘I am the youngest of five and my four older brothers are very protective of me!’ Adaora smiled.

‘Everyone in my family is very excited about what I have achieved so far. This is a pretty prestigious award. I'm really, really happy to receive an award like this. It actually justifies all the hard work I have put in to get those accomplishments. It is just really great.’

Heading into third year at St Brogan’s, Adaora’s interest in running stems from both her parents’ love of athletics.

‘I think my parents are my biggest inspirations because my mom ran and my dad used to run, so I wanted to be like them,’ she explained.

‘All my brothers ran as well until they transferred to soccer. I’m the only one who has kept up the running.’

It’s one thing to have a family interest in athletics – quite another to be posting the times that Adaora Nnaemeka has at such a tender age.

She clocked 12.57 (100m) and 26.00 (200m) at the All-Ireland schools championships, followed by her record-breaking 200m run at the nationals.

Clearly, the coaching Adaora is receiving at St Brogan’s, Bandon AC, and under renowned juvenile athletics coach Liz Coomey is having the desired effect.

‘All my coaches have been brilliant to me and helped me improve my running technique,’ Adaora said.

‘Liz (Coomey) has been so helpful. She’s helped me to really define my technique and define how I run. I am always thinking about how to improve my times, and I think Liz’s coaching has helped me a lot.

‘I feel like I wasn’t really dependent on technique before. Now I’m really dependent on technique and not just my (raw) speed alone. It’s really nice that Liz has helped me refine it so that I can run faster.’

We’re fortunate to be living in a golden era of successful Irish female athletes. Following in the footsteps of Sonia O’Sullivan, stars like Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Sharlene Mawdsley and Rhasidat Adeleke are inspiring the next generation of Irish Olympians.

So, does Adaora watch these athletics stars – and what are her own future ambitions?

‘I do watch them, I do analyse what they do, and I think that what they’re doing is great,’ the Bandon AC sprinter admitted.

‘My future ambitions? Really, it’s just to get stronger and stronger and to make better times – break some records too, hopefully.’

Adaora Nnaemeka – down to earth, but with the world at her feet. Remember the name.