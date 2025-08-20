Tánaiste unveils motorbike that led Collins convoy in Béal na Bláth

Tánaiste Simon Harris visited the Michael Collins Centre in Castleview earlier today to unveil the motorbike that led the Collins convoy on the way to Béal na Bláth on August 22nd 1922 where Michael Collins was shot at just 31 years of age.

The discovery of the 1919 Triumph Model H motorbike was the culmination of 25 years of research by Tim Crowley, owner of the Michael Collins Centre and it is an exciting addition to Tim’s already hugely impressive collection at this museum.

It was also a significant event today for Dominic Smith, great-grandson of Lieut John Joseph Smith, who drove the motorbike to Béal na Bláth and was wounded in the neck while helping to lift the dying Michael Collins off the road.

Dominic flew in from Chile for this special occasion and is flying out again this evening during his short visit to West Cork. Last year, he made contact with Tim and passed on a copy of the photography of his famous ancestor and evidence of the neck wound he received at Béal na Bláth was visible in the photograph.

Meanwhile, the annual commemoration to mark the death of Collins takes place this Sunday August 24th at 3pm and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill will be delivering this year’s oration. Incidentally, Simon Harris delivered last year’s oration.