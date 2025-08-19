Hendy secures fifth place at worlds

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club's Aoife Hendy finished fifth as part of a duo in the U19 World Rowing Championships A Final in Trakai, Lithuania.

Hendy was doubled up with Sophia Young (Methodist College Belfast RC) and joined up with the top six junior women’s double sculls crews in the world.

In the semi-final, the Irish duo finished third with a time of 7:45.13, delivering a composed and determined performance.

The final was won by Greece with Great Britain and Germany also in the podium positions.

Hendy and Young sat sixth for much of the race but surged past Poland and battled with Hungary for fourth place before narrowly missing out.

The Irish duo crossed the line in a time of 7:55.30.