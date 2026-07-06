Tributes to musician Oisín Daly

TWO communities, one in America and one in West Cork, will be gathering at 6pm next Wednesday to say goodbye to Oisín Daly, a highly respected musician, composer, and producer.

It was with profound sadness that his family took to RIP.ie to announce the unexpected passing of Oisín, who had previously lived in Eyeries and Kilcrohane in West Cork.

His passing on June 12th at his home in Savannah, Georgia, has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

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‘Born on August 26th, 1987, Oisín brought warmth, laughter, and generosity wherever he went,’ his family said. ‘He possessed a rare ability to make people feel welcome and valued, and his kindness, humour, and unwavering loyalty earned him lifelong friendships across continents.’

Oisín is survived by his devoted wife, Vanessa Daly, and his loving mother, Bernadette. And he was a cherished brother to Orfhlaith, Naoise, Rory, and Quinlan.

Raised on the Beara Peninsula, Oisín developed an early passion for music and went on to study Music Technology at Maynooth University before moving to Savannah, Georgia, in his early twenties. There, he built a life with Vanessa and quickly became an integral part of the local community and music scene.

Though his life was far too short, Oisín’s legacy lives on in the music he created, the friendships he nurtured, and the love he shared so freely. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as ‘a beautiful soul.’