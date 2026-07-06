Coastal defences at Union Hall home refused over biodiversity and visual impact concerns

by David Forsythe

AN application to retain extensive coastal protection works at a waterfront home near Union Hall has been refused by An Coimisiún Pleanála after inspectors found the rock armour had not been properly justified and could damage biodiversity and the area’s scenic character.

The planning appeals body upheld Cork County Council’s earlier refusal to grant retention permission for two large rock retaining walls built above the high-water mark at a property in Carrigillihy. However, it approved changes to a domestic garage and workshop as part of a split decision.

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The disputed works consist of an upper retaining wall measuring about 12m long and 2.3m high and a lower wall extending roughly 27.5 metres with a height of 2.5m. The applicants argued the structures were needed to stabilise the site after groundwater erosion threatened the garden, septic tank and drainage system.

In its decision, An Coimisiún Pleanála accepted that some form of coastal protection may have been necessary but said there was insufficient evidence to justify the scale of the works that had been carried out.

It found the ecological assessment submitted with the appeal failed to examine the site’s original habitats before construction or properly assess habitat loss caused by the development. The inspector also concluded that no adequate mitigation measures had been proposed to offset any biodiversity impacts.

The decision also found the applicants had failed to demonstrate why such extensive hard engineering works were required instead of softer coastal protection measures favoured under the Cork County Development Plan.

Planning inspector Carol Smyth said a large section of the lower retaining wall extended well beyond the residential curtilage and its structural purpose was unclear. She also found the scale of the walls had significantly altered the character of the coastline.

‘The extent of the retaining walls has significantly altered the character of the area and has a negative impact on the visual and scenic qualities of Carrigillihy Harbour,’ the inspector said.

The applicants had argued the walls were above the high-water mark, would not affect coastal processes and were necessary to prevent further landslides caused by groundwater. They also maintained the works would have no significant impact on local biodiversity and offered to plant native vegetation around the structures.

While the inspector accepted the walls were constructed above the high-water mark and did not require maritime consent, she concluded there was not enough evidence to support the extent of the rock armouring or its environmental impact.

An Coimisiún Pleanála refused retention permission for the coastal protection works but granted permission for alterations to the garage and workshop, subject to conditions that they remain ancillary to the house and are not used for commercial purposes or independent accommodation.