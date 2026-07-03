WATCH: Alan Daniel Tobin on his latest album and the first musician who made him want to pick up a guitar

Southern Star Sessions are back! It’s our way of celebrating local musical talent.

We invited Alan Daniel Tobin into our Southern Star Studio. Keep an eye out for the next Southern Star Session in August.

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Southern Star Sessions are made in partnership with Baby Hannah’s, Skibbereen.

When they aren’t helping us spotlight local talent, they’re serving up the best of West Cork daily from 12:30 PM.

From pizzas, snacks, and full lunch/dinner menus (with takeaway available!) to their brilliant beer garden and live sports, they are the ultimate hub for local food and live music in Skibbereen.

Tell us a little bit about your song writing process.

It starts off with a melody or a tune, either on the guitar or a humming tune in my head.

The first track off the new album was actually a humming song that I used to sing to my oldest girl at the time.

We have three kids, it went down through Ada, Evie and Eliza. And then that developed into lyrics when they could speak.

So that song started off with humming, lyrics and then eventually developed into a song, but it usually starts off with a chord progression, and then a gibberish humming things.

And then, it depends on what kind of mood -is it a sad song? Most of my songs are melancholy, sad songs, but they’re the songs I love to listen to myself.

What inspired your latest album?

It captures a day. It starts off with Good Morning and it finishes with Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, See You in the Morning and everything in between.

A day contains pretty much all emotions, but it’s primarily love. Love for your family, love that’s been lost, love that just seems to have faded in certain circumstances, but primarily it’s about love and family.

Who was the first artist that ever made you want to pick up a guitar?

I think it was Angus Young, AC/DC. Just seeing his Gibson SG. Even though I’m not a rocker, I’m kind of more acoustic and quiet, it just inspired the fun you could have with a guitar.

What is your favourite element of performing in front of an audience?

It’s the silence that you have to earn when you sing.

When you perform, either people come to see you or you’re playing in a pub gig.

When you notice that there’s a silence, you know that they’re actually listening to your words and what you’re trying to say though your music.

Those are the little nuggets of moments that I look forward to.

Who’s a dream artist or band that you'd like to collaborate with?

This might be a little left field, but I’d love to collaborate with Faithless, when Maxi Jazz was alive.

I love how they combine field recordings with dance beats.

There’s a folk element that runs through their music as well, with Rollo and his relationship with his sister Dido.

Sister Bliss is just fantastic also.

What song are you listening to on repeat lately?

Well, I have no choice really because in the car the kids have total control the radio. But Kingfishr, Killeagh would be one.

It’s a great song, but not five times a day!