Field’s of Dreams for one lucky Lotto player with €250k golden ticket sold in Skibbereen

NUMBER 25 Main Street continues to have the Midas touch because it sold the top €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 prize last week.

Hickey’s Newsagents, as it once was, was deemed to be the luckiest lotto shop in the country. And now that winning streak is continuing with its new owners, the equally famous Field’s of Skibbereen.

On Thursday, when the news was rippling through the town causing much fevered speculation as to who the winner might be, Adam Walsh of Field’s SuperValu said: ‘Everyone is excited, especially here in the shop, with the quarter of a million-euro win.’

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The Lotto Plus 2 ticket was bought in the store on Sunday. Adam said: ‘We have no idea who the winner is, and we won’t know unless the person wants to announce it themselves.

‘Even before we had the National Lottery in our store, Hickey’s had a great tradition of winning. We have had a few winners ourselves, but this is the biggest one in a while.’

Popular checkout assistant, Daniel O’Driscoll, was just one of the staff members buzzing last Wednesday. Sadly, he said he didn’t buy the winning ticket.

But if he had won, Daniel said he would have put it towards the cost of a house that is currently on the market in Schull for a cool €1.8 million.

Another popular staff member, coffee shop assistant, Catriona McSweeney, was mindful in expressing the hope: ‘It would be wonderful if it was a local person. I surely hope it is: someone with a young family and mortgage.’

Café customer Bob Whooley was a little more playful on the subject. If he won, he said he’d spend it on a trip to the moon. Which is mindful of the Scottish proverb: ‘If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.’

Meanwhile, another Lotto player in Crosshaven is celebrating after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday night’s draw to win €130,389.

The Saturday night winner became the biggest winner of the night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at Centra, Point Road in Crosshaven.

The National Lottery are advising all of their players who may have purchased their tickets at the Centra at Point Road, Crosshaven to carefully check their tickets because the win is waiting to be collected.