Man had cocaine in his mouth

A MAN caught with three bags of cocaine in his mouth in a garda station has ‘turned a corner’, a court heard.

Scott Costello (24) of 83 Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the possession of cocaine.

Gda Tom Boland told the court that on August 11th last the accused was in custody at Bandon Garda Station and was about to be processed when he places three clear plastic bags containing white powder in his mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I challenged him and retrieved them and he later made admissions in a memo that it was cocaine which had a total value of €150,’ said Gda Boland.

The court heard that Mr Costello has 27 previous convictions including five for the possession of drugs and one for the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client, who is a qualified painter, has suffered depression and anxiety and had been on illness benefit.

‘He stopped working due to mental health issues and then got involved with drugs. His parents had sold their house in Cork city and moved to West Cork,’ said Mr Fleming.

‘He’s now working. His mental health has also improved since leaving the people he used to associate with in Cork city,’ said Mr Fleming. He said there had been issues in 2022 in relation to drugs but added that Mr Costello has turned a corner.

Judge Carroll requested a probation report and two random drug tests carried out between now and October 1st.

‘It is time now to draw a line in the sand and move forward,’ said Judge Carroll.