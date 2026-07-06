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Walls of sound - mural ode to music

July 6th, 2026 8:10 AM

By Jackie Keogh

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MURALS are transforming bland walls into beautiful artwork in Glengarriff, writes Jackie Keogh.

Last year, renowned artist Neil O’Dwyer created a beautiful marine life mural. This year, he’s done it again – only this one pays homage to Glengarriff’s passion for traditional Irish music.

The mural is aptly painted on the gable wall of Bernard Harrington’s pub - because it is where traditional Irish musicians regularly perform.

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Bernard’s is not limited to trad music alone, Clementine Lovell, the 2025 FATEA award-winning folk singer is a frequent guest. And various rock bands entertain crowds with favourite oldies.

Community representative Terry Keane, who oversaw the project, thanked Bernard Harrington for coming up with the concept, and Diarmuid McCarthy, who took care of planning.

She also praised the efforts of Dominic O’Brien Plastering Ltd, paint suppliers Bill and Tristan Coakley, as well as Brian O’Keefe and Colin Wiseman of Topline Murphy O’Conner for providing the lift and Anthony O’Sullivan for transporting it.

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