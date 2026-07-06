Beach wheelchairs rolled out at two West Cork spots in time for summer

BEACH wheelchairs are now available at five county beaches including two in West Cork at The Warren in Rosscarbery and Garrylucas Beach in Ballinspittle.

The expansion of Cork County Council’s beach wheelchair programme in partnership with Cork Sports Partnership sees three new locations added for 2026. The service will provide greater access for people of all abilities to enjoy Cork’s beaches and outdoor spaces.

Designed with large, low-pressure wheels and a supportive seat, these all-terrain chair enable users to move safely across sand and access the shoreline with ease. As a result, people with mobility difficulties can experience the beach environment with family and friends and engage more freely in activities by the sea.

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The programme also includes the introduction of beach rollators at selected locations. The rollators can also be easily converted into a seat, allowing individuals to rest comfortably and take in their surroundings while enjoying the coastline.

The beach wheelchair programme has been supported through funding provided under the Outdoor Swimming Infrastructure Fund and the Dormant Accounts Fund as part of the Sports Inclusion Disability Capital Programme. This investment has enable Cork County Council and Cork Sports Partnership to expand the availability of accessible beach equipment and support more people with disabilities and mobility challenges to enjoy local beaches.

Maurice O’Sullivan, strategic operations manager with Cork Sports Partnership said they believe that everyone should have the opportunity to be active and enjoy the benefits of recreation regardless of age, ability or mobility.

‘These beach wheelchairs will open new opportunities for participation, exploration and enjoyment for many individuals who may previously have found beach access challenging or impossible. We are delighted to collaborate with Cork County Council and our local community partners in delivering practical initiatives that make a real difference in people’s lives.’

Council chief executive Moira Murrell said the introduction of these beach wheelchairs ‘removes barriers’ and created new opportunities for individuals and families to enjoy beaches together.

The other beach county beach wheelchair locations are Redbarn Beach in Youghal; Garryvoe Beach in Garryvoe and Claycastle Beach in Youghal.

For more information on beach wheelchair locations, service providers, booking procedures and availability see www.corksports.ie