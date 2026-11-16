WATCH: Caroline Murphy of West Cork Eggs is our April 2026 winner at the West Cork Farming Awards

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Meet Caroline Murphy of West Cork Eggs the April 2026 winner at the West Cork Farming Awards🏆

After arriving in West Cork from London for what was meant to be a one-year adventure, Caroline went all-in on hens—and never looked back!

Watch as she shares what it means to be recognised as winner for April 2026 by her own community.

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The West Cork Farming Awards are brought to you by the Southern Star and the Celtic Ross hotel..two businesses passionate about supporting local farming.