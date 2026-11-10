WATCH: Community unites to celebrate milestone 50th anniversary of Glengarriff school

AN entire community turned out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Scoil Fhiachna – Glengarriff National School.

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Principal Aishling McCarthy and Fr Niall Howard were on hand recently to give The Southern Star a tour of the three-classroom school that seems to surge with positive energy.

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Maybe it is its location, set back from the church, away from the sight and sound of the traffic going through the village, or the fact that it is surrounded by the lush grounds of Dalewood Estate that gives it a natural geographical advantage.

Most of the 52 pupils were outside on break at the time, and there was lots of cheerful banter as they played team sports on the large, colourful playground.

The fact that deer can be seen on the estate, and that the school is frequently surrounded by the sound of birdsong just adds to its charm.

Scoil Fhiachna was built at a cost of £38,000 by local builders Murnane and O’Shea to a set departmental formula in 1976, and children from three other schools in the parish relocated there in January 1977.

They came from the old Glengarriff NS, Derryconnery NS, which was located on Adrigole Road, and Youngfield NS, which was located in The Glen.

During a recent day-long celebration, which included mass and singing, a visit by community members to the school, and lots of cake at The Eccles Hotel, past pupils from all of the schools shared their reminiscences.

Fr Niall said one student from The Glen recalled how in the dark days of winter, the blackboard simply wasn’t visible. And in those dark days without electricity, indoor toilets or heating, they learned by rote rather than reading.

Fr Niall said: “It’s lovely to see the children coming in in the morning. It’s evident that they are looking forward to their day together, with friends in their class. That fun and excitement might not always have been there in the past, but it is lovely to see it there now.”

The school certainly is of its time. There is, for example no corridor and the fact that the teachers have to move through the three classes to get from one end of the school to another isn’t ideal.

There is, however, one issue on which principal Aishling McCarthy is adamant: “The school needs a new roof: our roof has lived its life. We need a full roof replacement.

“We have got some emergency grant funding that will tide us over this winter but we need funding to replace the full roof next summer under the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme.”

The school was confirmed earlier this week as one of three in West Cork which have been included in this round of the Climate Action Summer Works Scheme, along with Drimoleague JNS and Timoleague NS.

Aishling said: “The work could cost €250,000 because it is a very long building: the barges are disintegrating; the batons are rotting; all of our insulation in the attic is soaking up water, so all of that needs to be replaced.

“The funding we have received for emergency repairs is a patch job that will be done over the weekends so there is no disruption,” she added.

Aside from the regular budgetary pressures, and dashed hopes for a better Budget 2027, Aishling said they are fortunate to have a parents’ association the does a lot of good work, and fundraising.

“They help us to cover the rising costs of everything and they cover other activities for the children. Last year, that was tennis, but they pay for a music teacher to come to the school every Monday.”

The parents’ association also funds the arts and fund music lessons too, gymnasts and plenty of daytrips and outings. The Parents’ Association hosts two main fundraisers every year: their successful Halloween Disco and the upcoming Craft Fair on November 15 in Quill’s car park, which is always well attended.