Why restoring Ireland’s temperate rainforests matters

Sitting beside a tree blanketed in mosses, ferns, ivy, and navelwort, a local grief and loss practitioner shares a glimpse of what Ireland’s native temperate rainforest looks like and why it urgently needs our support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilberry Boreen (@bilberryboreen)

While individual efforts to rewild private properties are a great start, she emphasises that true ecological recovery requires a wide-scale initiative that partners directly with farmers and landowners to restore entire landscapes.

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Beyond its environmental value, thriving native woodland plays a vital role in human healing, offering essential grounding and nervous system regulation for those navigating grief and loss.

Right now, the HomeTree charity is leading a vital fundraising campaign to make this landscape-level restoration a reality across West Cork and Ireland.

Through its Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project, they are working with landowners to create several thousand acres of native woodland, building toward an ambitious 10-year goal of 57,000 acres across the Atlantic seaboard.

HomeTree has already secured foundational funding for the project, but they must match it with philanthropic donations - aiming to reach €1 million by the 19th.

By donating what you can and sharing the campaign, you can help ensure these native forests flourish once again throughout Ireland.

Hometree’s Wild Atlantic Rainforest Project works directly with farmers, landowners, and communities along the west coast - including right here in West Cork - to restore these rare habitats at scale.

You can find the HomeTree fundraiser here