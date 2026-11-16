Caution urged as Status Yellow wind and rain warning issued for West Cork

The public is being urged to be cautious after a Status Yellow wind and rain warning was issued for Cork and West Cork.

Met Éireann says the region will continue to see spells of heavy rain along with strong and gusty southeast winds today until midnight.

Potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions, localised flooding while poor visibilty is possible. Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads.

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Debris and loose objects may also be displaced, the meteorological service said in its warning.

The Status Yellow warning is in place until 23:59 tonight (Monday, November 16).

A small craft warning is also in effect for the whole of the Irish coast, with South East winds veering South West to West and reaching force 6 or higher.