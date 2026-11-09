WATCH: West Cork farmer fights greenway plan to protect livelihood

Tim fears he will have nothing to pass down to his children.

A FARMER who was told a planned greenway will run through his farmyard fears the project is putting his livelihood at risk.

Tim O’Leary (46) is one of many landowners impacted by plans for the walking and cycling route from Cork city to Baltimore.

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In July, Tim received a letter from Cork County Council inviting him to a meeting with the project team.

He was told the route would cut through the family farm, started by his dad in the early 1970s.His calf shed is earmarked for relocation if a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) goes ahead.

“I was like a bull with a red flag when I heard it at the meeting,” said Tim. “They kept asking me where would I put it [route] instead. I said it wasn’t my business, but I want it out of my farmyard.”

The first time Tim and his wife Elaine (43) heard about the greenway plans was at a meeting in Ballinascarthy last summer.

Tim recalled: “At the time, the route for the corridor was vague and the map was showing it going along the railway line. Part of my land was on it but my farm was not. I thought this will not happen for another 20 to 30 years.”

He says the route would destroy the everyday operation of his farm, shutting off access for milk, feed and delivery lorries. His milking parlour and the calf shed operate as a unit, with Tim pumping milk from his dairy unit to the calf shed.

“It’s the nuts and bolts of my business,” he said. “This would have a huge impact and I wake up every night thinking what’s going to happen.” The dad-of-three has said the issue is hanging over his head, causing stress and anxiety over the future, which has started to affect his mental health.

He added the greenway plan would also ruin any opportunity for of one of his children, Emily (14), Rosie (11) and seven-year-old Daniel, ever taking over the farm or building on land nearby.

“My kids love the farming life and my wife is very worried and upset,” said Tim. “I’m a second generation farmer and our family is happy where we are. The farm would be completely decimated.”

Under the current plans, the project will be divided into three sections: Cork to Kinsale, Bandon to Clonakilty and Skibbereen to Baltimore. A council spokesperson said the project was guided by a structured public engagement and consultation process, which “facilitates extensive participation and engagement by all interested parties throughout the developmental phases of the project”.

The spokesperson added it would not be appropriate to discuss individual landowners due to confidentiality, and to protect the interests of all affected landowners.

Ballinascarthy resident Shane Minogue, of the West Cork Greenways Action Group, said: “We are getting more organised and that’s what the meeting is about.”

A public meeting will be held at Ballinascarthy Community Hall on November 20 from 7.30pm.