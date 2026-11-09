WATCH New owner for Skibbereen Eurospar

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DRINAGH Co-op has confirmed that it has reached an agreement to lease the Drinagh Eurospar store in Skibbereen to businessman Shane Jones.

Seamus Daly, the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of Drinagh Co-operative Ltd, which was established in 1923, and had a reported an annual turnover of €215 million in 2025 told The Southern Star: "Shane brings 26 years-experience in the retail grocery sector.

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"He currently operates stores in both Cobh and Killorglin. His extensive industry experience will be a valuable asset to this new venture.

Mr Daly said: " I am pleased to confirm that, as part of the agreement, all existing staff will transfer to the new company, ensuring continuity for both employees and customers.

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely acknowledge and thank all our staff for their dedication, commitment and contribution to the business over the years.

"I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to our loyal customers for their continued support and business over the years. I am particularly pleased to confirm that the credit facilities previously available to customers will remain in place under the new arrangement," Mr Daly added.

"We look forward to this exciting new chapter for the store under Shane's management. On behalf of the Board, I wish Shane, his staff and all customers every success for the future."

Read the full interview with Shane Jones in this week's Southern Star, out on Thursday.