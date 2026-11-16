SLIDESHOW: Talented teenagers shine at 2026 Carbery Scór na nÓg finals

THE Ballinascarthy Community Hall was filled with music, dance, and story last weekend as it played host to the Carbery Divisional Finals of Scór na nÓg. An appreciative crowd was treated to a spectacular showcase of talent from teenagers representing clubs across the division.

Bean a’ Tí Kathleen O’Sullivan did a fantastic job at the helm, keeping the night running seamlessly as she expertly guided everyone through the evening's proceedings. Before the competition began, a poignant minute's silence was observed in memory of the late Michael O’Sullivan of Rosscarbery, remembering his many years of devoted service as an exceptional Fear an Tí and cherished Carbery Scór Committee member.

Following some outstanding performances, the results were as follows:

FIGURE DANCING: Carbery Rangers - Kate Chambers, Issy Hayes, Anna-Maria Hayes, Mia Kwoka, Anna Hogan, Kate Cleary, Ruth Duffy, and Eve O'Donovan.

SOLO SINGING: Clonakilty GAA -Caoimhe Peppard

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC: Clonakilty GAA - Ronan Twomey, Mary O’Regan, Joseph Costello, Darragh Ahern, and Eoghan Ó Mathúna

RECITATION: Kate Lynch -Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh GAA

NOVELTY ACT & BALLAD GROUP: St James GAA -Paddy Calnan, Donagh Calnan, Caitlín McCarthy, Lucy Harrington, Ava Turner, Keelin O’Brien, Sarah-Marie O’Sullivan, and Eabha O’Leary.

A special highlight of the evening was the presentation of the PJ Tobin Cup, awarded to the club that accumulated the highest overall points across all competitions in the division this year. Carbery Rangers were the proud recipients of the overall title, with Mrs. Jo Tobin presenting the memorial cup to Eileen McSweeney on behalf of the club.